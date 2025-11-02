How the ₹950-Crore Fodder Scam Shook Bihar: Vijay Shankar Dubey and the Fall of Lalu Prasad Yadav

From Bureaucratic Action to CBI Investigation

Following the Chaibasa raid, similar raids followed in Ranchi, Dumka, and other districts, revealing that the scam had spread across the state. At that stage, the estimated loss was over ₹300 crore, which later ballooned to nearly ₹950 crore — all siphoned off over years through forged bills and fake documents.

Despite bureaucratic resistance and political interference, Dubey’s persistence ensured that the truth reached higher authorities. Mounting public pressure forced the Bihar government to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

In March 1996, after a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Patna High Court, the court ordered the CBI to investigate. The agency registered 66 cases, naming around 170 accused, including senior politicians, bureaucrats, and suppliers.

On June 23, 1997, the CBI formally charged Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, prompting his resignation. Before surrendering to a CBI court, he appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as his successor and the new Chief Minister of Bihar. Lalu was later convicted for the first time in 2013 in connection with the fodder scam and was subsequently disqualified from contesting elections.

The first FIR related to the excess withdrawals from the Chaibasa district (now in Jharkhand) was lodged on March 27, 1996. Altogether, 66 cases were filed, and 170 people — including politicians and top bureaucrats — were charged. The exposure of the scam marked a defining moment in Bihar’s political history.

Nearly three decades later, the fodder scam has once again entered Bihar’s political discourse. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced on March 28, 2025, that the state government plans to recover the illegally withdrawn amount from the accused. [Rh]



