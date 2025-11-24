Uranium Detected in All Breast Milk Samples in 6 Bihar Districts, But Levels Below Danger Limits

However, here's the critical point: there is currently no specified permissible limit or benchmark for uranium concentration in breast milk itself, the study stated.

The study reveals that the uranium content in the breast milk was significantly high. It was found that 70% of the infant population had the potential to cause non-carcinogenic health effects based on hazard calculations.

Dr Ashok Sharma of AIIMS Delhi, a co-author of the study, told news agency ANI, "The study analysed breast milk from 40 lactating mothers and found uranium (U-238) in all samples. Although 70% of infants showed potential non-carcinogenic health risk, the overall uranium levels were below permissible limits and are expected to have minimal actual health impact on both mothers and infants."

The Katihar district samples showed particularly concerning levels, with the study noting that " it had hazardous levels of U238 in the breastmilk samples."

Why Uranium Doesn't Accumulate in Breast Milk

Uranium has a low affinity for milk components including lipids, proteins, and water. Instead, uranium binds to plasma proteins and preferentially accumulates in bones and kidneys due to its affinity for phosphates and carbonate groups.

The absence of specific transport mechanisms for uranium into breast milk, combined with its low affinity for milk components, results in relatively low uranium concentrations in breast milk compared to other tissues. Crucially, the primary route of uranium excretion is through urine, which further lowers the impact on the infant's body.