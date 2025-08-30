Indira Gandhi–MO Mathai Affair: At One Point, Mathai Wrote About the Taste of Her Breast Milk

Mathai described Indira as a manly woman with a conceited personality but with unhappiness written all over her face. He admired her beauty, comparing her nose to Queen Cleopatra’s and her eyes to Princess Pauline Bonaparte’s.

In the autumn of 1946, when Indira was pregnant with her second child, Sanjay Gandhi, whom Mathai referred to as an unwanted child, s. She wanted Mathai to give her driving lessons in the small Austin car gifted by her father. Mathai refused, worrying about her safety in the late stages of pregnancy. After giving birth to Sanjay, she resumed driving lessons with Mathai and eventually mastered her skills.

Mathai wrote that Indira did not like small cars and enjoyed taking him out for long drives. During these drives, Indira confessed her feelings for Mathai, telling him, “You do not love me.” Mathai replied that he had not thought about it yet. By 1947, however, he realized that Indira had fallen in love with him because her face would suddenly brighten whenever she saw him.

Indira, who maintained a tough exterior in public, softened after meeting Mathai. She began sharing her grievances with him, particularly about her husband Feroze’s infidelity. She told Mathai about her personal belongings that went missing and later appeared with women allegedly close to her husband.

After hearing this, Mathai understood where their relationship was heading. He made it clear that he did not want to get involved with a married woman and that his loyalty to Nehru prevented him from engaging with her.

According to Reminiscences of the Nehru Age, Indira confessed that she no longer had any association with her husband. She told Mathai, “I can no longer bear the thought of his touching me,” and grew furious when Mathai mentioned her father. She snapped, “Am I a minor?”

Thus began Indira Gandhi–MO Mathai affair.

According to Reminiscences of the Nehru Age, on 18 November 1947, Indira kissed Mathai on the lips and confessed, “I want to sleep with you; take me to the wilds tomorrow evening.” In his book, Mathai detailed the private aspects of their 12-year-long relationship. Mathai went on to write in his book that on one of her (Indira) birthdays, he found Indira's breast milk unpleasant, implying that he had consumed it.

He expressed that Indira combined the qualities of both “French women and Kerala Nair women” in sexual acts. She preferred prolonged kissing but did not require frequent sex. Though she appeared tough in public, in private she posed differently. Mathai wrote that she was exceptionally good in bed, though he never felt fully satisfied. Mathai, inexperienced with women, confessed he did not know much about sex.

He described how her jealousy sometimes overwhelmed her. Once, when a “fat family friend” greeted Mathai with a hug and a kiss on the cheek, Indira grew so jealous that she tried to keep the friend away from him. After that, she refused to let Mathai touch her if he had touched the woman.

As their relationship deepened, they gave each other nicknames. Indira enjoyed receiving them and called Mathai “Bhupat, the dacoit,” while Mathai called her “Putli, the dacoitess.” Indira wanted Mathai to tell her he loved her as often as possible, though not during lovemaking. By this time, Mathai had fallen deeply in love with her.

Their relationship grew increasingly personal and emotional. One night, while drinking her usual glass of milk, Indira discovered some powder in it. She suspected poisoning and spat it out. She told Mathai that she had seen Feroze leaving her room. Relieved by his presence, she hugged Mathai and said, “Oh, Mackie, I love you; I am so glad you came up.”

Indira and MO Mathai even travelled abroad together. Mathai wrote that Indira could not contain her excitement when they saw Mont Blanc. Later, Indira allegedly became pregnant by Mathai in her fifties. She took her younger son to her ancestral home, where she secretly had an abortion. When she returned, she claimed that the boy’s speech defect, which had prevented him from pronouncing the letter R, had been cured naturally.