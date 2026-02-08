Mid-Day Meal Leaves Over 70 Schoolchildren Sick in Bihar's Madhepura

Patna, Feb 7: More than 70 schoolchildren fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at an Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola at Sahugarh under Madhepura Sadar block of Bihar on Saturday, triggering panic among teachers, parents and locals.

According to initial reports, the children began falling sick one after another shortly after eating the meal.

They complained of vomiting, stomach pain, dizziness, restlessness, and nervousness, leading to chaos on the school premises.

The parents of students assembled at the school as soon as they learnt about the incident.

All affected children were immediately rushed to Madhepura Sadar Hospital using ambulances and private vehicles.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that most of the children are stable and out of danger, though one girl remains in serious condition and is under close medical observation.

The parents protested outside the hospital, demanding a thorough investigation into this matter.

Preliminary information suggests that a lizard may have fallen into the food, allegedly supplied through an NGO associated with the mid-day meal scheme.