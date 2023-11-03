A story from Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Bommanahal dish out mid-day meals without cooking sheds, storerooms

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: In her role as the main cook of the Zilla Parishad High School at Devagiri, the first task of Boya Gouramma (43) is to get fresh vegetables for the nutritious meals provided under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme. Around 3 am on every working day, she travels with her son on a two-wheeler or takes an auto to the vegetable market located 25 km away, in Bellary of neighbouring Karnataka.



She returns home with the vegetables around 6 am, and starts cooking the curry to be served to the school students for lunch at her home itself. A total of 191 students study in Devagiri high school in Bommanahal block (mandal) of Anantapur district. On average, 150 students attend. However, there is no cooking shed on the school premises, due to which a small unused room serves as kitchen.



Gouramma carries the curry to the school around 10 am. Subsequently, she and helpers Boya Sunkanna and Boya Thippamma handle the rest of the cooking there. All of them have been serving as mid-day meal workers in the school since 2019.



“Vegetables should be fresh, so I go to Bellary to bring them. According to the number of the students present, the headmaster provides us with rice, ragi flour, jaggery, eggs and peanut-chikkis,” Gouramma tells 101Reporters.



After cleaning utensils and washing rice, they cook it on an LPG stove. The food is ready by 11.30 am, and the children line up for lunch once the headmaster tastes the meal. After serving food to the children and cleaning the utensils, Gouramma and helpers return home by 2 pm.



Golle Onnuru Swamy (46) has a similar schedule. He also heads to Bellary, located 45 km from Govindawada, in an auto around 3 am. After buying vegetables, he goes straight to the Zilla Parishad High School at Govindawada around 6 am, where his team of helpers — Golle Umaraj, Oggani Hanumappa, Golle Lakshmi, Golle Sunkamma and Oggani Obulamma — would start their work by cleaning utensils and vegetables.



Together, they form the Dharani self-help group (SHG) that has been dishing out nutritious meals to the students of the school in Bommanahal block since 2008. “We have been providing quality meals as per the menu. That is why our SHG is able to continue till now,” Swamy, the main cook, tells 101Reporters.



Once the cleaning is over, the headmaster checks the freshness of vegetables. “We start preparing meals after eating breakfast brought from home. It will be half past eleven when the cooking is done,” he adds.



The lunchtime is at 12.15 pm. When the bell rings, girls and boys line up separately. After distributing the lunch, the team has to clean the utensils and cooking area. “It will be half past two when we finish our work,” says Swamy.

Brewing issues



Known earlier as mid-day meal scheme, the Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme with its enhanced menu has received positive feedback. Studying in classes 9 and 10 in Devagiri school, Nimbagallu Charan Kumar, Kandepalli Anjali, Vadde Lakshmi and Boya Surendra are happy with the food they receive. For them, Thursday's menu is special as they get sambarbath on that day.



However, the scheme faces several challenges. There is no cooking shed in Govindawada school where 746 children study. The workers use firewood for cooking as LPG cylinders are expensive. “During rainy and windy seasons, it is difficult to prepare meals outside. We have been working like this since 2008. In all seasons, be it summer, winter, rainy or windy, we need to bring fresh vegetables from Bellary,” says Swamy.



Delayed payment is another major issue. “The bills [the money spent on food materials] for the months of July and August have not been paid yet. Four years ago, we did not get the payment for eight months. However, we worked without any complaint. The government should look into our practical difficulties and support us accordingly,” he says.



“Now, we get Rs 8.55 for one meal per head. It should be increased according to the market rate. In July and August, we bought one kg ginger for Rs 400 and 25 kg of tomatoes for Rs 3,250. As we travel frequently, accident and group insurance coverage is good for us, if the government provides,” he adds. In a month, the SHG spends Rs 70,000 to 80,000 buying food items to run the scheme.



“Despite working hard for 15 years, our honorarium is only Rs 3,000. It does not match with our labour. Sometimes, there is a delay in payment as well,” says one of the helpers, on condition of anonymity.



Gouramma says prices of LPG cylinders, ingredients and vegetables have gone up. “It would be good if the government arranges cooking sheds, storage facilities and insurance, and increase the price per head according to the market rate.”