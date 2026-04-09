Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 10; NDA set to pick new Bihar CM

Patna, April 8 (IANS) In a major political development in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.
State Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that Nitish Kumar will travel to New Delhi on April 9 and take oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10.
Following this, he will step down as Chief Minister, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state.
Chaudhary stated that after Nitish Kumar’s resignation, all constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting to finalise the next Chief Minister and government structure.
When asked about potential candidates for the CM post, he remarked, “Whoever’s name you (the media) circulate will be in the race,” hinting at ongoing speculation but no official decision yet.
A crucial meeting of the Janata Dal(United) is scheduled in Delhi on April 9, where senior leaders, including Union Minister Lalan Singh and acting national president Sanjay Jha, are expected to participate.
Sources indicate that discussions will focus on the transfer of power in Bihar, the selection of the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and JD(U)’s role in the upcoming government.
Nitish Kumar, who also serves as JD(U)’s national president, will play a key role in these deliberations.
According to sources, Nitish Kumar may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit to discuss the future political roadmap for Bihar.
Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and resigned from the Legislative Council on March 30.
Sources suggest that after the conclusion of 'Kharmas' (inauspicious, month-long period in Hindu astrology) on April 14, the new government could be formed around April 15-16.
There is strong speculation that Bihar may, for the first time, see a BJP Chief Minister.
Before departing for Delhi, Nitish Kumar presided over a ceremony in Patna, distributing appointment letters to 4,954 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives).
The event is being seen as one of his final official engagements as Chief Minister.
The coming days are expected to be crucial for Bihar politics, with leadership transition, alliance dynamics, and governance priorities all set to undergo significant changes.
--IANS
ajk/dpb
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