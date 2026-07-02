12 Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, July 2 (IANS) A SUSPECTED CASE of food poisoning has occurred in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, where 12 members of the same family, including 10 children, fell ill after consuming a traditional dish known as ‘Fensa’.
Doctors said all the patients are now out of danger and recovering.
The incident occurred in Kritpura village under the Baikunthpur police station area.
According to an official, a cow owned by local resident Anil Sahani had recently given birth to a calf.
To mark the occasion, the family prepared ‘Fensa’, a traditional dish made from colostrum, the milk produced immediately after calving, and shared it with neighbouring families.
Soon after consuming the dish on Wednesday night, several family members developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, prompting them to seek medical attention.
The affected individuals were first admitted to the Baikunthpur Community Health Centre.
After receiving initial treatment, they were referred to Sadar Hospital for specialised care.
Among those who fell ill are Priya Kumari, Simran Kumari, Priyanshu Kumari, Rishabh Kumar, Abhiraj Kumar, Monalisa Kumari, Hritik Kumar, Atul Kumar, Manisha Devi and Rajanti Devi, according to local reports.
The patients were treated under the supervision of Dr Pankaj Kumar, who said that prompt medical treatment resulted in steady improvement. All patients remain under observation but are out of danger, he added.
“We have informed the office of the district civil surgeon and also the health department of Bihar. All 12 patients are under close observation of doctors and are in the stage of recovery,” he said.
Doctors advised people to avoid consuming stale food and to exercise caution when preparing or eating dishes made from colostrum, particularly during the humid monsoon season, when food contamination risks may be higher.
While the treating doctors believe consumption of the Fensa was the likely cause of the food poisoning in this case, such incidents can arise from multiple factors, including improper preparation, storage, or contamination.
The patients continue to be monitored as a precaution.
--IANS
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