Bihar Bihar

NIA Raid in Patna: Man Detained With Rs 20 Lakh Cash While Trying to Flee on Scooter

The incident took place near Zudio Mall in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area, where a joint team of the NIA, Special Task Force (STF), and local police had conducted a raid following inputs about the presence of a suspect identified as Sandeep Gupta.