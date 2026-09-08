NIA Raid in Patna: Man Detained With Rs 20 Lakh Cash While Trying to Flee on Scooter

A NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY (NIA) operation in Bihar's capital, Patna, led to the detention of a man after security personnel allegedly recovered around Rs 20 lakh in cash from his scooter during a search operation, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Zudio Mall in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area, where a joint team of the NIA, Special Task Force (STF), and local police had conducted a raid following inputs about the presence of a suspect identified as Sandeep Gupta. However, the suspect was not found at the location.
During the operation, another resident of the apartment complex allegedly became nervous upon noticing the security personnel and attempted to leave the premises on his scooter. STF personnel and Chitragupt Nagar police intercepted him and carried out a search of the vehicle. A bag containing approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash was allegedly recovered from the scooter's storage compartment.
The detained person was identified as Anmol Kumar Modi, a native of Chakia in East Champaran district. According to officials, his family presently resides in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area. He was unable to provide a satisfactory answer regarding the presence of cash in the scooter.
The police have also informed the Income Tax department about the recovery of cash from Anmol Modi.
Local residents said Anmol Kumar Modi is associated with the iron rod and scrap metal business and visits his native village only occasionally. On Tuesday, his house in Chakia was found locked, and there was no immediate information about the whereabouts of family members. Neighbours also confirmed his links to the scrap and iron rod trade.
Authorities are investigating the source of the cash, its intended use, and whether it has any connection to the ongoing NIA operation. Further details are awaited.
[AR]
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