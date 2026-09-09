Kosi Nears High Flood Level in Katihar's Kursela as Floodwaters Cut off Villages, Destroy Crops

THE FLOOD SITUATION in Kursela block of Bihar’s Katihar district has turned critical as the water levels of the Ganga and Kosi rivers continue to rise.
The Kosi is currently flowing 1.56 metres above the danger mark and is only 54 centimetres below the High Flood Level (HFL), raising concerns among residents and authorities.
Floodwaters have entered hundreds of houses in several villages, including Patthar Tola, Maliniya, Mirzapur, Baghmara, Pachkutti, Mehar Tola, Kamlakani, Kheriya, Tinghariya, Balu Tola, Majdiya, Katariya, Chay Tola and Shermari.
Ghat Tola, Dhaneshar Tola, Camp Tola and School Tola in Gobrahi Diyara, located across the Ganga, have been completely cut off and effectively turned into islands.
Road connectivity between Patthar Tola and Baghmara and the Kursela block headquarters has also been severed due to the inundation.
Around 18 schools in the block have been affected by the floods, while boats have become the primary mode of transportation in several areas.
With roads in Majdiya and Kamlakani submerged, tractors are being used to evacuate residents to safer locations.
As floodwaters continue to rise, many residents have been forced to move to higher ground with their families and livestock.
Villagers are also living under the threat of snakes and other potentially dangerous creatures displaced by the rising water.
The flooding has caused extensive damage to agriculture. Standing crops, including maize, jute and other Kharif crops, have been submerged, causing significant losses to farmers.
Residents have urged the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure adequate arrangements for people and livestock in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, the Ganga remains in spate in Bhagalpur, with floodwaters entering parts of the newly constructed four-lane road between Nathnagar and Sultanganj.
The water level rose rapidly overnight, spreading across sections of the roadway and disrupting movement.
In another development, train services on the Patna-Gaya rail section are expected to resume from Wednesday evening, following a decline in the water level of the Son River near railway bridge No. 21.
Rail operations on one of the lines in the section had remained disrupted for the past four days due to flooding.
In view of the receding water level, East Central Railway has decided to restore train services.
[AR]
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