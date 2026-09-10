Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Family in IRCTC Money Laundering Case

IN A FRESH SETBACK to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, a Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against them in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order, holding that a prima facie case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused persons, including Sarla Gupta, Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotel.
The court, paving the way for trial proceedings, observed that there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused for the offence of money laundering, allegedly arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Rouse Avenue Court also discharged seven accused persons in the money laundering case.
The court has fixed October 3 for the next hearing in the matter.
Earlier, the Special Judge had reserved the order on framing of charges after hearing detailed arguments advanced by counsel appearing for the accused persons and the ED.
According to the ED, the accused persons were involved in the laundering of proceeds of crime generated through alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for the operation of IRCTC hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.
The ED had contended that the hotel maintenance contracts were allegedly awarded without following prescribed norms to a private company linked to close associates of the RJD supremo. It had further alleged that, in return, three acres of prime land were acquired through a benami company allegedly linked to the family members and associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The money laundering case is linked to the predicate offence registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.
The Delhi High Court is also seized of criminal revision petitions filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav challenging the trial court order directing framing of charges against them in the corruption case linked to the same alleged scam.
In October last year, the Rouse Avenue Court had framed charges against the accused persons for offences related to cheating, criminal conspiracy and corruption under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act after they pleaded not guilty.
Lalu Prasad Yadav has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the tenders for the IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner.
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