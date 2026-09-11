Women Attack Raiding Police Team In Bihar's Begusarai, Free Two Wanted Men

IN AN INCIDENT that has raised questions over police authority, dozens of women allegedly surrounded a police team and freed two wanted men who had been arrested during a raid in the slum area near Lohiyanagar Gumti under the Town Police Station's jurisdiction in Bihar's Begusarai.
The incident happened on Thursday night.
Earlier, the police had received information that the two men, who were wanted in connection with multiple cases, were hiding in the slum along NH-31.
Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the area and arrested both accused.
According to police, the two men were being taken to the police station in a police vehicle when a group of women from the slum arrived and began protesting against the arrests.
The women allegedly surrounded the police personnel and managed to free the two men from custody.
Taking advantage of the situation, both accused fled from the spot.
Police said the two men are accused in cases registered under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and had been absconding for a considerable period.
Havildar Banshidhar, who was present at the scene, said some alleged criminals residing in the slum along NH-31 engage in unlawful activities, particularly under the cover of darkness.
He said the police could not use force against the women during the incident and that firing was also not an option.
According to the Havildar, further action would be taken with adequate police reinforcement after receiving directions from senior officials.
Following the incident, police launched a search operation to locate the two men who escaped from custody.
The incident has prompted concern over the ability of police personnel to apprehend wanted accused in the area.
Authorities are now expected to determine how the two men were allowed to escape and whether action will be taken against those who allegedly obstructed the police operation.
Police are continuing efforts to re-arrest the two accused, while further action in connection with the incident is expected after directions from senior officials.
[KS]
--IANS
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