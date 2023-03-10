Satish Kaushik wanted to marry Neena Gupta and give his surname to Masaba

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 in New Delhi after suffering from a heart attack was a good friend of actress Neena Gupta, who is also from Delhi. He worked with her in Kundan Shah's 1983 film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaro'.

In her autobiography, Neena talks glowingly about their friendship and how much he helped her during her tough time.

She reveals in 'Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography' that when she was pregnant with cricketer Viv Richard's child, he offered to marry her as she was unmarried at that time.

He said: "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."