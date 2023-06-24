Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen sharing the screen with his friend Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2', has wrapped up the Kyrgyzstan schedule of his upcoming film. The details with regards to the film are currently under wraps.



Vijay recently took to his Instagram to share the pictures and a video from the schedule wrap-up. The actor can be seen against the vast expanse of the picturesque landscape.



He wrote in the caption: "Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains."