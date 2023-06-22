'Lust Stories 2' trailer blends lust with humour to paint a quirky picture

The trailer of the upcoming anthology 'Lust Stories 2' was unveiled on Wednesday. It packs a heady punch of lust infused with humour and quirk.



The trailer is under 2 minutes in length and starts off with a dialogue by Neena Gupta's character saying: "There's a volcano like Mount Fuji inside the body. It gets satisfied once it erupts."



It brings together four different stories by four different directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh - and stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.



Centred on the concept of lust in urban and rural India, the anthology showcases its many shades. While the trailer is filled with many moments that tickle the funny bone, it is Neena Gupta's character of a cool daadi who takes the cake.



Talking about the film, R. Balki, said: "Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It's critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible."