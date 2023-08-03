Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist spills the secrets!

Kokum: The Natural Antacid

Gear up for a wild-tasting ride with kokum, a powerhouse of benefits! With kokum, prioritise a harmonious gut, and maintain vitamin B12 and D levels for heart health and better sleep. With Garcinol, kokum fights bacteria and inflammation, while hydroxyl citric acid helps shed pounds. "Multiple studies have shown that garcinol from kokum suppresses carcinogenesis (cancer growth) by inhibiting the enzymes that cause its growth." You can savor kokum in dal, sabzis, or raw with salt and masala. Kokum sherbet is a refreshing weight-loss drink loved by celebs. "With a fan base that ranges from Alia Bhatt to Anupam Kher, it’s a drink that makes stylishly cool shots, and leaves you feeling truly light." For your skin's delight, try kokum butter in cosmetics and utilise this Indian superfood to brighten your plate and health!

Banana: The Recharger

Fruits are fantastic, but first among all is undoubtedly the banana. “It is the super fruit, super for kids, super for athletes, and if you are a Karisma Kapoor fan or simply a fan of how fit she has looked through the years, her secret is simply the banana.” The magic of this fruit lies in its nutrient-packed goodness, from potassium and vitamin B6 to its low glycemic index. It's the ultimate on-the-go snack, working wonders for your health. Not only that, it soothes your stomach, strengthens bones, and helps lift your spirits with vitamin B6 and magnesium. And let's not forget the versatile ways to enjoy this powerhouse. So, remember, "dar ke aage banana hai, and banana zaroor khana hai".

Ambadi: The Stomach-Soother

Ever heard your grandma warn you about avoiding leafy greens during the monsoon? Bet you thought it was just some old superstition, but Ayurveda knows better. Eating with the seasons is the way to go, and during the monsoon, it's time to give up certain foods. But wait, there's one exception that steals the show, the awesome ambadi. “Ambadi is the tribal woman’s source of folic acid and iron. Easy to digest and cook, it is also without the side effects of constipation that come with an iron pill. Most importantly, it is high in slowly digestible starch, making it an excellent vegetable to sustain and nurture the gut ecosystem.” You can opt for low glycemic index meals with ambadi bhaji and fiber-rich bhakris, it is so cool that even the flowers can be boiled for stomach ailments or enjoyed as detox tea. Here’s to bringing ambadi back into the limelight!