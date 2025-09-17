Pooja Bedi Accuses Aditya Pancholi of Raping Her Minor Maid: Bollywood’s Scandal of Betrayal and Manipulation

Pooja Bedi accused Aditya Pancholi of raping her minor maid, sparking a major scandal in the 1990s.
Scandals have been a frequent means of captivation in the world of Bollywood. Such a scandal came to light in the late 1990s when the actress, Pooja Bedi, accused her then-boyfriend, actor Aditya Pancholi, of raping her minor maid. The allegation shocked everyone, including the media and the industry, unveiling a story of betrayal, manipulation, and public fallout that still lingers in the glare of public scrutiny.
The actress has spoken about the horrible incident in interviews, bringing their private lives into the eye of the public. She revealed how, once, her maid showed her bruises on her neck which looked like love bites. Pooja teased her about the love bites, asking if she had a lover, which she initially denied. Later, when Pooja again candidly asked her about the same, the maid broke down into tears, revealing a terrifying truth. Pooja recounted, “I was talking to her and again, I asked her playfully what her boyfriend’s name was. She hesitated a little and said that I knew him. So I started to name all the guys I knew she knew, when suddenly, looking at her downcast face, I asked if it was Aditya? At that, she burst into tears and said, yes, it was him.”
The revelation was unsettling as it alleged Pancholi of manipulating the situation. The maid accused Pancholi of making false promises of starting her acting career, only to exploit her. The relationship started when Pooja and Aditya were reportedly at odds. When Pooja asked her maid why she allowed him to continue it after the first time, she said, “ek baar jab ho gya fir kya farak padta hai (How does it matter after the first time).”
As per Pooja, Pancholi frequented her place in her absence to be with the maid and even assured her of being his only love. Pooja denounced it as "disgusting," describing how Pancholi abused someone close to her in addition to the betrayal. Pooja even filed a case against Pancholi, but it got closed when both Pancholi and the maid claimed the relationship was consensual, even though consent of a child under 16 years old did not legally matter at that time.
The name Aditya Pancholi was the center of attention in the gossip columns of that era. Even though he was married to actress Zarina Wahab in 1986, his personal life was a perfect picture of chaos. Amidst all of his extramarital affairs, his relationship with a young Kangana Ranaut garnered a lot of attention. There were serious concerns of manipulation and grooming raised, owing to him pursuing Kangana when she was just 17 or 18. Pancholi was often portrayed as someone who used charm and power for personal gain, as per media and industry insiders. His personal life was a constant focus of endless speculation due to his affairs.
Aditya Pancholi is the son of well-known filmmaker Rajan Pancholi, the family being pioneers as directors and producers. The family once again came into the limelight when Aditya’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, faced intense public criticism for his alleged involvement in the tragic Jiah Khan suicide case. Sooraj once referred to his parents’ relationship as “Beauty and the Beast,” highlighting the contrast between the grace and independence of his mother and his father’s controversial past.
The accusation left a significant impact on the industry, even though it did not lead to a conviction. The case served as a reminder of the power struggles that played out behind the scenes in Bollywood. The controversy stirred debates about issues that were uncommon at that time, such as accountability, consent, and abuse of power. The scandal has always shadowed him, dividing public perception into two: some view it as a case of media sensationalism, while others saw him as an example of celebrity misconduct.
The Pooja Bedi–Aditya Pancholi controversy serves as a cue to a painful chapter in Bollywood’s history that follows the collision between personal life and public persona. Stories like this underline the need for open discussion surrounding consent and exploitation in the industry as Bollywood continues to evolve. [Rh/SY]
