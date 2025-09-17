Pooja Bedi Accuses Aditya Pancholi of Raping Her Minor Maid: Bollywood’s Scandal of Betrayal and Manipulation

Scandals have been a frequent means of captivation in the world of Bollywood. Such a scandal came to light in the late 1990s when the actress, Pooja Bedi, accused her then-boyfriend, actor Aditya Pancholi, of raping her minor maid. The allegation shocked everyone, including the media and the industry, unveiling a story of betrayal, manipulation, and public fallout that still lingers in the glare of public scrutiny.

The actress has spoken about the horrible incident in interviews, bringing their private lives into the eye of the public. She revealed how, once, her maid showed her bruises on her neck which looked like love bites. Pooja teased her about the love bites, asking if she had a lover, which she initially denied. Later, when Pooja again candidly asked her about the same, the maid broke down into tears, revealing a terrifying truth. Pooja recounted, “I was talking to her and again, I asked her playfully what her boyfriend’s name was. She hesitated a little and said that I knew him. So I started to name all the guys I knew she knew, when suddenly, looking at her downcast face, I asked if it was Aditya? At that, she burst into tears and said, yes, it was him.”