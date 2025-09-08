‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan says he has been ‘accused’ of ‘ruining careers’ of many

Mumbai, Sep 8: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that he has not built anyone’s career and revealed that he has often been accused of ruining the professional lives of many others.

It was during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday night, when Shehnaaz Gill came for a segment of “Bigg Boss 19” to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha as a wild card entrant.

While talking to Salman, she said: “I came with a request… you’ve helped build so many people’s careers.”

To which, Salman said: “Mainai kahan banaye hai kisi ke. Career banane wala uparwala hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. I haven’t built anyone’s career. It’s the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many.)

“Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. (Especially the ones who claim I’ve deliberately destroyed them—that’s not even in my hands. But these days, that’s how it goes, right? Everyone says, ‘He’ll eat up your career.’ Which career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it’ll only be my own.”