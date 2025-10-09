Ranvir Shorey Reminisces about the Fateful Morning he lost his Mother

Ranvir had earlier opened up about this difficult phase of his life during his time on “Bigg Boss OTT 3.” He reflected on it as one of the most painful and emotional chapters he has ever experienced.

The actor had said, “In 2002, I was shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh, and I got a call from home informing me that my mother was not well. But I couldn’t leave the set, as the shoot was still in progress. Fortunately, when I returned to Bombay, she was okay and discharged from the hospital. A few days later, she passed away at home. It remains the biggest trauma of my life.”

Work-wise, the 53-year-old actor was last seen in the series “Bindiya Ke Bahubali.” Set in a fictional madhouse city called Bindiya, the series also featured Tannishtha Chatterjee, Govind Namdev, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, and Sushant Singh.

Shorey is known for his stint in movies such as "Jism," "Lakshya," "Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.," "Singh Is Kinng," "Ek Tha Tiger," "Angrezi Medium," "Khosla Ka Ghosla," "Traffic Signal," "Bheja Fry," "Mithya," "Titli," and "A Death In The Gunj."

