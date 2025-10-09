Bollywood Returns to Britain: Yash Raj Films to Shoot Three Projects in the UK After Eight Years, Announced UK PM Keir Starmer

The collaboration was framed as a step toward deepening cultural and economic ties. Starmer said, “Bollywood is back in Britain,” aiming to reinforce Britain’s reputation as a top filmmaking destination and provide “jobs, investment, and opportunity” to the country. Government data shows that the UK film industry already contributes about £12 billion to the economy, supporting around 90,000 jobs. As a result, the YRF projects are set to add to this momentum, benefiting local crews, service providers, and regional economies.

The CEO of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani, also commented on the announcement, saying, “The announcement reflects a continuing creative bond that transcends geography.” He further added that the UK has always held a special place in the studio’s heart, mainly because of DDLJ. There are also talks about working on a stage adaptation of the film titled Come Fall in Love, which will premiere in the UK.

The partnership represents a renewal of cinematic connections that once made Britain a favourite location for Indian filmmakers, taking it beyond economic numbers. New opportunities for talent exchange, co-productions, and technical cooperation between the two nations are expected to follow the new projects. The initiative will also be strengthened by finalizing a memorandum of understanding between the British Film Institute and India’s National Film Development Corporation. [Rh/SY]