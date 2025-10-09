Bollywood Returns to Britain: Yash Raj Films to Shoot Three Projects in the UK After Eight Years, Announced UK PM Keir Starmer

Yash Raj Films to shoot three movies in the UK from 2026.
The announcement was made during Keir Starmer’s India visit after DDLJ screening.
Projects expected to create 3,000+ jobs and boost the UK's film industry.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that there will be three upcoming film shoots by Yash Raj Films in the United Kingdom starting in 2026, following his recent visit to India. There was a special screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) at YRF Studios in Mumbai, marking the film’s 30th anniversary. The announcement came right after the screening, which was attended by the UK Prime Minister. The decision was taken as an effort to strengthen cultural and creative ties between India and the UK while boosting the British film industry and generating new jobs.
Starmer visited YRF Studios in Mumbai along with representatives from Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, the British Film Commission, and the British Film Institute, making it more than just a formality. A production deal was confirmed, marking the return of YRF to the UK after almost eight years. The UK government expects these projects to boost the country’s economy by millions of pounds and generate over 3,000 new job opportunities.
The announcement came as a symbolic decision being announced on DDLJ’s 30th anniversary given that a large part of the 1995 classic was shot in the UK. Starmer took the opportunity to highlight how film and cultural exchange act as bridges between the two countries. He also noted that the creative industry plays a major role in the expanding trade and investment partnership between the two nations.
Yash Raj Films has a history of introducing Indian viewers to well-known British settings. The tradition started with the YRF production DDLJ, which featured famous British sites like Trafalgar Square, King’s Cross, and the Angel Underground. Later, films such as Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), London Dreams (2009), and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) were set against British backdrops. This new agreement marks a purposeful comeback and reinforces the UK’s appeal as a shooting destination for Indian productions after more than eight years, during which YRF focused on other international and domestic locations.
The collaboration was framed as a step toward deepening cultural and economic ties. Starmer said, “Bollywood is back in Britain,” aiming to reinforce Britain’s reputation as a top filmmaking destination and provide “jobs, investment, and opportunity” to the country. Government data shows that the UK film industry already contributes about £12 billion to the economy, supporting around 90,000 jobs. As a result, the YRF projects are set to add to this momentum, benefiting local crews, service providers, and regional economies.
The CEO of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani, also commented on the announcement, saying, “The announcement reflects a continuing creative bond that transcends geography.” He further added that the UK has always held a special place in the studio’s heart, mainly because of DDLJ. There are also talks about working on a stage adaptation of the film titled Come Fall in Love, which will premiere in the UK.
The partnership represents a renewal of cinematic connections that once made Britain a favourite location for Indian filmmakers, taking it beyond economic numbers. New opportunities for talent exchange, co-productions, and technical cooperation between the two nations are expected to follow the new projects. The initiative will also be strengthened by finalizing a memorandum of understanding between the British Film Institute and India’s National Film Development Corporation. [Rh/SY]
