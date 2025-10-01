Bollywood's Badshah Billionaire – Shah Rukh Khan Crosses the $1 Billion Mark for the First Time

The world’s biggest actor is now a billionaire. As of 1 October 2025, Shah Rukh Khan boasts a net-worth of $1.4 billion, or ₹12,490 crore, after 33 years in the film industry.

Khan, the highest-paid actor in on the planet, joined the big billion club for the first time this year, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. “Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first,” the list read. Last year, his net worth was $870 million.

Most of his wealth, though, does not come from acting – it comes from Red Chillies Entertainment, his production company. The company has produced several box-office hits and viral web series recently. It also works in digital content, visual effects, and location licensing.

Other contributing factors include acting (of course), Khan’s majority stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, brand endorsements, and his real estate assets both domestically and internationally.

Mannat, his Mumbai residence, is a heritage property on its own worth around ₹200 crore. Other than this Khan owns significant real estate in Delhi and Mumbai, along with homes in prime localities like Park Lane and Beverly Hills.

Add to this Khan’s collection of luxury cars – BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, Range Rovers, Bentleys, etc. The stars of the assortment is his Rolls-Royce Phantom, valued at ₹9.5 crore, and his Bugatti Veyron, for ₹12 crore.

A luxuries lifestyle, smart investments, and a cunning entrepreneurial sense has made Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood's Badshah Billionaire. He is one of the few entertainers to cross the 10-figure mark; putting him with the likes of Taylor Swift and Jay-Z, and well ahead of any domestic competition.

Second on the Hurun List of Indian entertainers is Khan’s business partner Juhi Chawla and her family, with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore. Chawla owns the remaining share of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Third is Hrithik Roshan, thanks to his lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, with ₹2,160 crore.

Next comes Karan Johar with ₹1,880 crore, which he owes to his film company Dharma Productions.

Fifth and finally is Amitabh Bachchan and family with wealth worth ₹1,630 crore, made through a series of ventures, endorsements, acting gigs, investments, and real estate. [Rh/DS]

