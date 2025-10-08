Deepika Padukone in Hijab Sparks Debate as She Joins Ranveer Singh for Abu Dhabi Tourism Campaign

Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh as Abu Dhabi Tourism’s new brand ambassador in the “Mera Sukoon” campaign.
The ad draws mixed reactions over Deepika’s hijab look, praised by some and criticized by others.
The couple previously faced controversy after naming their daughter “Dua.”
In a recent announcement, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named Experience Abu Dhabi’s new brand ambassador, joining Ranveer Singh, who has been its ambassador since 2023. The duo launched their first collaborative campaign on Monday, 6th October, after embracing parenthood.
The tourism advertisement was released under the tagline “Mera Sukoon” across social media. It features the couple touring famous sites like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, exploring the beauty of the city. Deepika is seen wearing a hijab or abaya in a scene from the advertisement, while Ranveer appears in a traditional look with a long beard.
The opening scene shows Ranveer admiring ancient artefacts and their detailing from 90 AD. He wonders what pose he would strike if a statue were made of him, to which Deepika playfully responds, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.” The advertisement transitions through a number of peaceful and scenic monuments as the couple muses on travel, connection, and self-discovery.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika both posted the video on Instagram with the caption ‘Mera Sukoon’, reflecting the idea of calm and connection. Ranveer expressed his excitement as Deepika joined him as an ambassador, saying, “Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot.” Deepika, on the other hand, was eager to explore the beautiful city as she said, “Travel is always more meaningful when it’s with the people you love.”
The campaign received both praise and criticism following its release. Deepika’s clothing and the visuals were described as a visual treat, with many calling it a respectful gesture toward local culture. Viewers praised her look as “graceful” and commented that it “showed true respect for Arab traditions.” Several also admired the couple’s chemistry, stating how beautiful they looked together.
However, others questioned the purpose of the advertisement, calling it “performative.” Some pointed out the irony of Deepika’s earlier feminist stance, noting that she had previously said “My body, my choice” when speaking about wearing a bindi. Her fans defended her, pointing out that covering one’s head while visiting places of religious and cultural significance in the UAE is customary and should not be politicized.
The couple had earlier landed in controversy in a similar scenario when they named their daughter “Dua,” which means ‘prayer’ in Arabic. Some praised the name for its beauty and significance, while others criticized them for not choosing a Hindu name instead. Deepika later explained that the name held personal significance for their family and was chosen with great care after spending time with their newborn.
The campaign was created as part of a broader plan to attract South Asian tourists by showcasing well-known Indian celebrities. Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a travel destination that seamlessly blends modern attractions with rich cultural heritage, striking a balance between the two. At the same time, the collaboration marks a professional milestone for the couple and serves as an example of how their public image connects to cultural interpretation.
The campaign has got the world talking, highlighting the collaboration between the couple and Abu Dhabi Tourism. Only time will tell how the campaign impacts audiences - whether it will be seen as a celebration of cultural connection or a display of celebrity commercialism. [Rh/SY]
Suggested Reading: