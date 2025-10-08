Deepika Padukone in Hijab Sparks Debate as She Joins Ranveer Singh for Abu Dhabi Tourism Campaign

In a recent announcement, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named Experience Abu Dhabi’s new brand ambassador, joining Ranveer Singh, who has been its ambassador since 2023. The duo launched their first collaborative campaign on Monday, 6th October, after embracing parenthood.

The tourism advertisement was released under the tagline “Mera Sukoon” across social media. It features the couple touring famous sites like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, exploring the beauty of the city. Deepika is seen wearing a hijab or abaya in a scene from the advertisement, while Ranveer appears in a traditional look with a long beard.

The opening scene shows Ranveer admiring ancient artefacts and their detailing from 90 AD. He wonders what pose he would strike if a statue were made of him, to which Deepika playfully responds, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.” The advertisement transitions through a number of peaceful and scenic monuments as the couple muses on travel, connection, and self-discovery.