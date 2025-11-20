Pooja Bhatt Opens Up on Singlehood, Calls It a ‘Sacred Assignment’

Mumbai, Nov 20: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared her thoughts on singlehood and said that it should be seen as an assignment rather than a curse.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself, where her face is covered in shadows created by the curtains and the sun.

Pooja took to the caption section and penned down her thoughts. She wrote: “Singleness is not a curse. It is a sacred assignment.”

Talking about Pooja, she had her first leading role in the television film Daddy in 1989. Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which emerged as her highest-grossing release.