Ajay Devgn wants Mohanlal’s approval for ‘Drishyam 3’, hopes he likes the film

Ajay added, “So, after that, Abhishek came with a thought. We all liked it. He worked with the writers for two and a half years. He worked very hard, and he came out with a script which I really think Abhishek had cracked. It was brilliant. It is brilliant. And we all also felt that there should be a conclusion. Because I don’t think we should even attempt to go beyond this. Because everything, if you leave it on top, that’s the best thing.”