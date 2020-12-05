Saturday, December 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020
EducationLead StoryLife Style

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

List of books to read on history, mythology, and spirituality this December

0
books
Books to read this December. Pixabay

With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can help readers slow down and develop a fresh perspective for the coming year.

Here’s what’s on our bookshelf for the December of 2020:

The Dharma Forest by Keerthik Sasidharan

The Dharma Forest is a grand debut filled with complex characters, conflicted loyalties, and erotic jealousies from India’s most beloved epic that draws out an amoral canvas that is beyond good and evil.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

On the last day of his illustrious life, Krishna asks the Gods what does it truly means to be human? To answer this question, an all-too-human narrator tells Krishna about nine lives from the days of the great Mahabharata War, where each life embodies a rasa Love, Courage, Wonder, Disgust, Fear, Ridicule, Sorrow, Anger, and Tranquility colors from man’s emotional palette. In this first volume of the Dharma Trilogy, we hear about Bhishma’s wondrous immortal life, Draupadi’s loves amid erotic jealousies and Arjuna’s war-weary courage. This magnificent novel brilliantly reimagines India’s most beloved epic.

The Prophet and Other Works by Kahlil Gibran

It is a collection of three most celebrated works by world-renowned writer Kahlil Gibran. His books are known to enlighten people and transform lives. This book is a compilation of three popular books by the author ï¿½ The Prophet, A Tear and A Smile, and The Broken Wings. His work has been appreciated by readers all across the world.

Books
The Prophet book contains musings of Gibran in twenty-six lessons. IANS

The Prophet contains musings of Gibran in twenty-six lessons, as narrated by a wise man named Al Mustafa. It holds in its pages, timeless wisdom on life, love, family, money, and death. The Broken Wing is a poetic story of tragic love, set in 20th century Beirut. Selma is stuck in a loveless marriage despite having found love. This is a captivating story of love and longing, with various social issues brought to light. A Tear and a Smile is a collection of verses and poems, which will make you think about life, human conditions, and the wonders of being alive. His inspiring and romantic style of writing gives new meaning to everyday living.

Finding Meaning In Life With The Bhagavad Gita’ By Neema Majmudar, Nandini Mirani and Saloni Jhaveri

The Bhagavad Gita, also known as the Gita, is one of the world’s oldest and most influential spiritual texts. The Krishnaï Arjuna dialogues in it cover a broad range of topics, touching upon ethical concerns and philosophical issues that go far beyond the eighteen-day war that is about to take place.

books
It is one of the world’s oldest and most influential spiritual texts. IANS

This beautifully illustrated book gives us profound insights into the teachings of Lord Krishna by translating, analyzing, and explaining forty-five key verses of the Gita especially chosen for their logic, wisdom, and practicality. Finding Meaning in Life with the Bhagavad Gita will enable us to address the larger challenges of life that we have little control over, such as pandemics, wars, and economic crises, as well as concerns that are unique to each one of us the search for meaning in our daily existence, success in our careers, happiness in our personal lives, as well as our longing for personal fulfillment.

‘Believe In Yourself: Life Lessons From Vivekananda’ Edited by Nanditha Krishna

Swami Vivekananda was a 19th-century philosopher, monk, and nationalist. Initially influenced by Brahmo Samaji’s ideas, he later came into contact with Western esotericism. He then became a disciple of the acclaimed mystic Swami Ramakrishna who introduced him to Advaita Vedanta. Vivekananda went on to become a proponent of Vedanta and Yoga, which he famously introduced to the world at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893.

ALSO READ: The North East Festival Will Be Held In Guwahati, Assam This Year

Vivekananda set up the monastic Ramakrishna Order after the death of his guru. He then left the monastery and led the life of a wandering ascetic, traveling through the subcontinent, filled with the desire to reconcile and assimilate modern scientific processes with ancient Hindu ideals.

An accomplished orator, writer, and poet, as well as a philosopher, his teachings remain just as relevant today as they were when he first thundered his message to his countrymen and the world over a century ago. Edited by Nanditha Krishna, Belief in Yourself’ brings together Swami Vivekananda’s core teachings. (IANS)

Previous articleMaking Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired
Next articleWorld-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

World-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Naga Heritage Village, the epicenter of the world-famous Hornbill Festival is quiet this year with the celebrations turned online due to the Covid-19...
Read more
Lead Story

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The Naga Heritage Village, the epicenter of the world-famous Hornbill Festival is quiet this year with the celebrations turned online due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into...
Read more

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more

Report: 8 Out Of 10 People Trusted Advertising Messages Across Media

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent study has found that eight out of 10 people trusted advertising messages across media. Accordingly, the study commissioned by the Advertising Standards...
Read more

Ashtottaram 27: OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 27 Ashtottaram 27) OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM) -GAN-GAA-PA-VI-ṪRA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ गङ्गापवित्रभूम्यै नमः                    (Ganga: One who descended to this earth; Pavitra: Sanctified, purified by the performance...
Read more

The High Cost Of Cheap Fashion: Ultra Fast Fashion

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fast fashion has almost become a dirty word. With people unable to afford high-end fashion, let alone handcrafted sustainable fashion, fast fashion is what...
Read more

Celebrate The Weekend In Style With ITC Maurya’s Delhi Weekends Call

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With ITC Maurya Delhi Weekends call for extravagant indulgences! Gather with loved ones and feast on a stellar selection of western and Indian fare...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada