China Update: Half a million people could die in China due to Covid

China's abrupt and under-prepared exit from the zero-Covid policy could lead to nearly one million deaths, according to a new study, as the country

braces for an unprecedented wave of infections spreading out from its biggest cities to its vast rural areas, as per a media report.

For nearly three years, the Chinese government has used strict lockdowns, centralized quarantines, mass testing, and rigorous contact tracing to curb the spread of the virus, CNN reported.