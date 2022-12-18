FIFA World Cup 2022

All Hail Messi! Argentina Beats France 4-2 In Football World Cup Final

Argentina won the Football World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 Football World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 18, 2022.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 Football World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 18, 2022.Football World Cup
LUSAIL, QATAR — Argentina won the Football World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez. (Reuters)
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez. (Reuters)Football World Cup

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th Football World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well. (KB/VOA)

