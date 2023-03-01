Akasa Air intends to procure over 100 aircraft

While Akasa Air has already placed a firm order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, the low-cost airline has plans of placing an order for over 100 aircraft in the time to come.

Akasa Air has completed six months of operation, and with the delivery of one aircraft every 15 days, the airline has reached a fleet size of 17 aircraft and has flown over one million passengers since its launch in August 2022.

Akasa Air has been expanding its network across the country in a phased manner with a commitment towards making travel accessible in India through the introduction of routes in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company recently received its 17th aircraft and will have a fleet size of 18 by the end of March. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.