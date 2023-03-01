Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian commander describes the situation in Bakhmut as ‘Extremely Tense’

A Ukrainian military official described the situation around the city of Bakhmut as “extremely tense” Tuesday, highlighting an area that has been subject to heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

“Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," the commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

In his nightly address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in Bakhmut “is getting more and more complicated.”

He said Russian forces are "constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions."

Russia has been intensifying its attacks on several areas in eastern Ukraine, including Bakhmut. The ruined city once held about 75,000 people.