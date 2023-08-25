Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

Google has introduced a new feature that will allow space members to see view counts for messages in all spaces.

“A more detailed view of how many members are engaging with content in spaces can be seen by hovering over the message, selecting the three-dot menu, and clicking ‘See message views’,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

The view counts in spaces will only be available for messages sent on August 1, 2023 and beyond.

Also, view counts will not be available for in-line replies.

This feature is currently rolling out on the web, and will be released on Android and iOS starting August 28.