IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement

IndiGo and international carrier, British Airways have signed a codeshare agreement to further boost connections between India and the UK.

Through this partnership – which sees British Airways add its code onto a couple of destinations across IndiGo's network --passengers would be able to experience improved connectivity between India and the UK for travel from October 12.

"With this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, British Airways will now be able to add three additional routes to their existing network including Amritsar to London Heathrow via New Delhi, Kochi to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Ahmedabad to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Goa to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new), Kolkata to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Rajkot to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new) and Vadodara to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new)," said the IndiGo spokesperson.

"The agreement means that passengers travelling, for example from Rajkot to London, or transiting through London Heathrow (or vice versa) will be able to connect to their destination on a single ticket," said the spokesperson.