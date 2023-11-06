Mahadev APP, 21 online betting apps banned amid ED's money laundering probe

Already under the cosh from the ED, illegal betting app Mahadev Online Book, along with 21 other software and websites, was banned by the government on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it had issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

It said that the action was followed by the investigations conducted by the ED against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh Police, and Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).