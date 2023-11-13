Amagi acquires Tellyo’s biz to boost live sports, news broadcast

Cloud-based SaaS technology platform Amagi will acquire the business of Tellyo, a leading real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing and social sharing platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Tellyo empowers media and content teams to produce compelling live video that can be streamed to multiple digital and social media destinations using Stream Studio.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for Amagi. Tellyo brings a wealth of expertise, a strong team, and innovative products that align perfectly with our strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology space,” said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Amagi.

Tellyo also helps deliver high-quality web conferences, events and presentations in real-time that bring external contributors and commentators into productions from multiple devices.

Using Tellyo, athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors and influencers amplify their reach and engagement across social media.

The acquisition is set to enhance Amagi’s video toolset for live sports and news broadcasts, and improve live video streaming and editing experience for customers worldwide.

“We believe that joining forces with Amagi will provide us with the resources and scale to reach new heights,” said Richard Collins, CEO, Tellyo.

With this agreement, Amagi expands its footprint in Europe. Earlier last year, Amagi had set up its development centre in Croatia, its first outside India.IANS/VB