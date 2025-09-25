PM Modi Inaugurates Mega UP International Trade Show 2025

Greater Noida, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 here, which is expected to draw large crowds for the next couple of days.

As soon as the Prime Minister reached the venue, he took a tour of the exhibition area where he witnessed next-generation innovations across the spectrum.

The third edition of the mega event envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking place at the India Expo Centre and Mart here from September 25 to 29 showcasing the state’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.

The five-day event will host global industry leaders, with Russia as the partner country.

The event is likely to attract large crowds, resulting in major traffic restrictions across Greater Noida as the area is likely to face significant traffic disruptions.