EAM Jaishankar Holds Round of Meetings With Foreign Ministers of Several Countries (Ld)

United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) Every year, foreign ministers from around the world converge here for the United Nations General Assembly's high-level session, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took the opportunity to catch up with many of them.

He spent Tuesday (local time) meeting nearly a dozen of them individually, discussing a range of topics from development and cooperation to Europe's strategy and the Ukraine conflict.

In addition, there were others who attended the high-level meeting of 'Like-Minded Global South Countries' that Jaishankar convened.

As India and the European Union are trying to forge closer cooperation, he met Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the foreign minister of Denmark, who holds the presidency, to discuss India-EU cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he "valued his (Rasmussen's) insights on latest developments in Europe and the Ukraine conflict."

The Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel and he discussed "European strategic positioning and India's approach", the EAM said on X.

Two foreign ministers from South Asia were also on Jaishankar's roster.