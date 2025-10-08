Launch of Made-in-India Amul Ghee in Fiji Marks new Chapter in Bilateral Ties

Suva, Oct 8: In a significant milestone for India-Fiji trade and cultural relations, FMF Foods officially launched Made-in-India Amul Cow Ghee in Fiji, marking a celebration of both culinary heritage and economic cooperation.

The event was seen as a boost to local food markets and a symbol of the growing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the spirit of community upliftment and mutual support, or as locally embraced Veilomani Dosti.

The High Commission of India in Suva shared the moment on X, stating: "Historic moment of launch of #MadeInIndia Amul Ghee in Fiji. Congratulations to @FMFFoods for organising the launch event, a milestone highlighting the strong and growing partnership in the spirit of Veilomani Dosti. Chief Guest, @FijiGovernment Deputy PM and Minister for Trade and Communications Hon. @KamikamicaManoa, praised the success of India’s cooperative sector. Second Secretary Mr. Pradeep Menon represented @HCI_Suva at the event."

The product was introduced in Fiji through a partnership between FMF Foods and Amul India, aiming to bring the rich, authentic flavour of Indian ghee to Fijian households. The launch not only promotes healthier food choices but also strengthens the people-to-people and business-to-business connections between India and Fiji.