PM Mudra Yojana continues to empower small entrepreneurs with collateral-free loans: FM Sitharaman

Answering a question in the Rajya Sabha on the scheme's impact, FM Sitharaman highlighted that PMMY offers loans under three main categories: Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishor (Rs 50,001 to Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh). These tiers cater to businesses at different growth stages, from startups to expanding ventures, fostering financial inclusion for micro and small enterprises in the non-corporate, non-farm sector.