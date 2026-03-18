Pakistan struggles under major fuel crisis: Report

The US experienced its largest surge since 1983, with crude futures rising 36 per cent in just one week. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose by about 18 per cent, pushing the price to $109 per barrel. Nearly 20 million barrels of oil, worth around $500 billion annually in global energy trade, pass through the Strait of Hormuz. When that vein is damaged or shut, most economies suffer, but some more quickly than others. Pakistan is among the faster ones, the article states.