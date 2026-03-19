Qatar says Iran's attack on Ras Laffan will have major repercussions on energy supplies

"The UK Prime Minister voiced his condemnation and dismay at the targetting of the Ras Laffan Industrial City, stressing that these actions are unacceptable and constitute a flagrant violation of international conventions and norms. He emphasised the UK's full commitment to the security of the State of Qatar, and the need for de-escalation and a swift return to the negotiating table. The call also included discussions on ways to reduce escalation and contain tension through diplomatic channels, and to intensify international efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading and to ensure stability in the region," QNA reported.