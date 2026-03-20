CBI grills Anil Ambani for 2nd consecutive day in Rs 2,929 crore SBI fraud case

A criminal case was registered against Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D Ambani and others unknown including unknown public servants on the complaint dated August 18, 2025 from the State Bank of India (SBI) which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 banks-- Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, and e-Oriental Bank of Commerce that had extended loans to the Anil Ambani group.