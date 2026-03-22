India’s digital partnership opens way ahead for Nigeria: Report

“For millions of young Nigerians who dream of building the next African tech giant, or for parents who simply want their children to access better education and services, the digital‑technology partnership Nigeria signed with India in 2023 was not just a dry diplomatic agreement; it was a quiet but powerful turning point,” according to an article in India Narrative written by Chukwudi Okeke, a Startup Mentor and co-founder of Nigeria Innovation Hub in Lagos.