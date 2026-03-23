At Rs 5,31,610, Delhi's per capita income 2.5 times above national level: Economic Survey

"Beds per 1,000 persons increased from 2.73 in 2015-16 to 2.84 in 2025-26 in Delhi. Number of beds in Delhi government hospitals increased from 12,464 in 2020 to 15,659 in December 2025," it said, pointing to 40 multispecialty and super specialty hospitals, 98 allopathic dispensaries, 64 seed primary urban health centres, 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandis and 48 polyclinics, apart from others.