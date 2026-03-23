Healthcare, education, manufacturing sectors see nearly half of cyberattacks: Report

Ransomware, though representing less than 1 per cent of total detections, had an disproportionate operational impact. Ransomware detections exceeded 0.81 million, peaking in January 2025 with 185 incidents and 1,13,000 detections. Many of these attacks leveraged phishing, cracked software, exposed remote desktop services, or supply chain vectors, which are the same routes used to infiltrate hospital information systems and disrupt care delivery, the report noted.