Sensex, Nifty climb one pc amid ceasefire hopes; oil price drops 7 pc

Sectorally, most indices traded in the green, led by auto, realty and media stocks. Nifty Auto rose 1.47 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty (1.39 per cent), Nifty Media (1.30 per cent), and Nifty Metal (1.23 per cent). PSU banks and financial services indices also posted gains of over 1 per cent, while the IT sector remained under pressure.