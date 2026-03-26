India remains Asia Pacific’s most cost-competitive office fit out market: Report

"India continues to stand out as one of the most cost-competitive fit out markets in Asia Pacific, not just on absolute cost benchmarks but also in terms of consistency across cities and depth of delivery capability. As occupiers increasingly look to deliver higher-quality, experience-led workplaces, this cost advantage becomes even more relevant,” explained Shashi Bushan, Executive Managing Director-Project and Development Services (PDS) India, and Lead Occupier-PDS APAC, Cushman & Wakefield.