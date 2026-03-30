Banking stocks dip as RBI measures weigh on sentiment; Bank Nifty slips over 2 pc

All constituents of the Bank Nifty traded in the red, indicating broad-based weakness across the banking pack. The index declined as much as 2.65 per cent, or 1,386.45 points, to 50,888.15, hitting an intraday low around 10:45 a.m. It was trading about 3.5 per cent, or nearly 1,700 points, above its 52-week low of 49,156.95.