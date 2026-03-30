Govt leaves interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for April-June quarter

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to provide 7.7 per cent interest for the April–June quarter. The NSC is a secure investment option provided through post offices. A minimum investment of Rs 1,000 is required to open an NSC account, and the lock-in period is for 5 years. Tax benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh is available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. There is no upper limit to investments under this scheme.