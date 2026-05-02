6 new BIS standards for medical assistive tech to help policymakers, healthcare providers

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The six new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for medical assistive technologies, part of the NLEAP (National List of Essential Assistive Products) initiative brought about by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), aim to serve as a guideline for policymakers, healthcare providers, and the concerned stakeholders for provision of assistive products as well as support the development of assistive technologies across the country, the government said on Friday.