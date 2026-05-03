Centre releases over Rs 17,744 crore as wage payments under MGNREGA

The Central Government has released more than Rs 7.81 lakh crore over the 10 years from 2014-15 to 2024-25, under MNREGA, which has resulted in the creation of 8.07 crore rural assets. This represents a sharp increase from the allocation of Rs 2.13 lakh crore in the previous decade (2006-07 to 2013-14), which resulted in the creation of 1.53 crore rural assets, according to an official factsheet.