Common man is our 'Vitthal': Maha CM Fadnavis emphasises citizen-centric governance via 'Tech Wari 2.0'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the 'Maharashtra Training Week' under the 'Tech Wari 2.0' initiative, asserting that the ultimate goal of technology is to simplify the lives of common citizens.
Comparing the public to the deity 'Vitthal', the Chief Minister highlighted that the administration's "pilgrimage" (Wari) is dedicated to their service.
The event organised by the General Administration Department (GAD) aims to implement a rapid roadmap for citizen-centric administration through technological advancement.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasised that in an era of rapidly evolving technology, continuous learning is no longer optional.
"The definition of literacy has evolved from basic reading and writing to internet proficiency, and now to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today, only those who understand and can use AI are truly literate," the Chief Minister said.
He predicted that 80 to 90 per cent of administrative work formats would change in the next 1,000 days due to AI.
He stressed that while technology is vital, human emotions, mental health, introspection, and the "Art of Handling Criticism" are equally crucial for a robust administration.
The Chief Minister lauded the 'iGOT' platform, noting that Maharashtra's officers have shown exemplary enthusiasm in adopting AI and Blockchain.
He remarked that if these capabilities are harnessed correctly, Maharashtra could provide consulting expertise to other states.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar described 'Tech Wari 2.0' as a golden opportunity for employees to become future-ready.
"Just as the Wari to Pandharpur symbolises discipline, faith, and unity, Tech Wari represents the administration's journey toward digital empowerment. This is not just a technical introduction; it is a massive movement for human resource development," she said.
She also highlighted that Maharashtra secured the top rank in the national "Sadhana Saptah" initiative and remains a leader in the "Mission Karmayogi" training programmes.
Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal noted that 'Tech Wari 2.0' focuses on the development of both the 'Left Brain' (analytical) and 'Right Brain' (creative).
"Focus is on AI, Data Protection (DPDP Act), and Project Management. There will be integration of music, yoga, dance, and culture to boost mental well-being while laying high emphasis on cyber security and digital safety," he added.
Maharashtra GAD Additional Chief Secretary, V. Radha, provided the programme details, noting that 6,000 employees are participating in person, while the sessions are being live-streamed to more than nine lakh employees across the state.
The five-day event features themes like 'Taalrang', 'Naadrang', 'Yograng', 'Kalarang', and 'Sanskrutirang'.
"An innovative AI agent named "Vasudev" interacted with the audience, providing programme information and demonstrating the efficiency of AI. Sessions cover Quantum Computing, Generative AI, Digital Public Infrastructure, and Ethics in Administration," the government statement said.
The Chief Minister honoured several frontline Mantralaya staff, including Pallavi Sawant, Nitin Gursale, and others, for their dedicated service.
--IANS
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