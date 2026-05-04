DRDO passed on 2,200 technologies in big push to defence production: Rajnath Singh

He highlighted the explosive rate of technological change being witnessed in modern-day warfare, in addition to the emergence of the constant “never-imagined-before” element of surprise. “In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the nature of warfare transformed from tanks and missiles to game-changer drones and sensors within a span of merely three or four years. Furthermore, things which are part of day-to-day life are turning into deadly weapons. The pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria have prompted a reassessment of modern warfare methods. In such a situation, we need to be prepared,” Singh said.